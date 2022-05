HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has closed Likelike Highway on Wednesday, May 4 due to a fallen tree on vehicles.

Police said both lanes, Kaneohe bound were closed around 12:52 p.m. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

Honolulu police are investigating.