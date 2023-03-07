KHON2
Please enter a search term.
by: Elizabeth Ramos
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 04:24 PM HST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 04:27 PM HST
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui County officials announced that Kaupakaula Road between 1342 Kapupakalua Road and the Makawao side of Lepo Place is closed, due to a downed powerline across the roadway.
