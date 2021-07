HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police on Hawaii Island closed Napoopoo Road in South Kona between mile markers 9 and 10 on Wednesday, July 21, due to downed power lines.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency reported the roadway was closed before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the closure is expected to remain in effect until Wednesday evening.

Crews from the Hawaiian Electric Light Company are working to remove the downed lines from the roadway and are thanking the public for their patience.