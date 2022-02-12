Downed poles close far right town bound lane of Kamehameha Highway by Ka Uka Boulevard

Downed poles, Waipio, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s several poles down in Waipio by the Patsy Mink Park.

Hawaiian TelCom said their crews have been working on them since 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and work may continue through Sunday, Feb. 13.

The town bound far right lane on Kamehemeha Highway by Ka Uka Boulevard is closed in that area.

  • Downed poles, Waipio, Hawaii, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022
Hawaiian TelCom said it is unknown why the poles went down.

There are no Hawaiian TelCom customers without service.

