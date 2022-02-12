Downed poles close far right town bound lane of Kamehameha Highway by Ka Uka Boulevard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There’s several poles down in Waipio by the Patsy Mink Park.

Hawaiian TelCom said their crews have been working on them since 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, and work may continue through Sunday, Feb. 13.

The town bound far right lane on Kamehemeha Highway by Ka Uka Boulevard is closed in that area.

Hawaiian TelCom said it is unknown why the poles went down.

There are no Hawaiian TelCom customers without service.