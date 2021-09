HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department reports Ali`i Drive at Queen Kalama in Kona is closed in both directions due to a downed pole on the Big Island.

Police say both lanes are closed as of 8:56 p.m.

Police say the closure will take about eight hours.

Pease use alternate routes.