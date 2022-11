HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Police Department said that downed utility lines have closed off a portion of Kanoelehua Avenue on Friday morning.

Police said they’ve closed off the area between Kahaopea Street and Ahona Place.

An alert for the closure came out at around 8:30 a.m. stating that the road will remain closed for four hours.

Drivers are asked to detour using Railroad Avenue or Kilauea Avenue.