DOT: Watch out for traffic on Kalanianaole through Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) warned east Oahu motorists that westbound traffic along Kalanianaole Highway will be affected by restriping work near Kahala Mall through Friday, July 9.

The right lane of Kalanianaole Highway in the vicinity of Ainakoa Avenue heading westbound has a scheduled closure from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Tuesday, July 6, through Friday.

A spokesperson for DOT said crews have been working on the Ainakoa restriping for months and the lane was opened early on Wednesday, July 7, due to heavy volumes of traffic.

Special duty police officers are being requested to assist with traffic control while the closure is ongoing. Officials recommended motorists check traffic cameras or digital navigation maps before heading out.