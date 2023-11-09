HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation has issued an emergency closure on the Likelike Highway after routine inspection came across some issues.

According to HDOT, crews found damaged stainless steel ceiling rods in the Wilson Tunnel.

HDOT said they’ve closed off all town bound lanes of the highway from the H-3 Freeway split through the tunnel.

The closure will remain in place as crews make emergency repairs.