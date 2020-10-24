DOT crews extend pavement preservation project in Kaimuki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Transportation said that it will extend its pavement preservation project in the area.

Starting Sunday, Oct. 25, through Friday, Oct. 30, crews will be working from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. between the Waialae Avenue offramp (Exit 26) and the Kapiolani Boulevard offramp (Exit 25B). This will be for pothole repairs and surface treatment overlay.

Work will also be done on General Election Day and Veteran’s Day.

The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.

