Backup ZipMobile closes Zipper Lane in time for afternoon rush hour

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews were able to close the Zipper Lane just in time for Friday’s rush-hour traffic.

The backup ZipMobile began closing the lane at around 11 a.m. and completed it at around 1:43 p.m.

On March 5, at around 10 a.m., the Hawaii Department of Transportation announced on Twitter that the ZipMobile snout was broken. This is the part that directs the barrier as it’s zipped shut.

According to DOT deputy director Ed Sniffen, crews recognized that the snout was unstable at around 9:15 a.m. and tried to fix it in the field. However, when they determined that the fix would require further investigation, crews decided to walk the machine back to the barn and bring out the backup to ensure that the Zipper Lane would be closed before the afternoon rush hour.

The part of the snout that was found to be disconnected is being machined on island.

“We are rethreading the part and extending the depth of the thread to increase the strength of the connection,” Sniffen said. “It will be reinstalled tomorrow so the machine will be ready for our Monday morning peak commute.”

The estimated cost of repairs is $6,000.