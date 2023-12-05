MAILI, Hawaii (KHON2) — West Oahu residents are about to get more speed humps installed in their neighborhood.

Department of Transportation crews will install raised crosswalks along Farrington Highway starting on Wednesday, Nov. 6 and officials told KHON2 that drivers should not need to step on their brakes, as long as they are following the posted speed limit.

Maili’s State representative lives along Farrington Highway and said speeding is a round-the-clock problem.

“And it’s no secret for anybody who lives in Maili on Farrington Highway, that it is a known stretch for people to speed well over 60 miles an hour on any given day, any given time,” Rep. Darius Kila said.

Transportation crews will install two of the humps — which will double as raised crosswalks — along Farrington at Alapaki and Manununu streets.

“Homes live right up against this road that people have to traverse to get in and out side of the Waianae Coast,” Rep Kila said, “no one should feel hostage to where they live.”

The Nanakuli/Maili Neighborhood Board chair agreed.

“I’m definitely in support of speed humps. I mean, anything that will mitigate the speeding right now, we absolutely need them,” Samantha DeCorte said.

Transportation officials said drivers do not necessarily need to slow down for the speed humps — braking is not needed as long as the vehicle is adhering to the posted speed limit.

“If you’re following the posted advisory speeds, you should not need to brake over those,” said DOT communications manager Shelly Kunishige. “They’re designed with a 3% slope.”

“And in fact, the first ones we installed in Farrington Highway, we did have to go out and redo to get that 3% slope.” Shelly Kunishige, Department of Transportation communications manager

Kalihi Street — where four raised crosswalks were installed in 2019 — saw nine motor vehicle collisions involving pedestrians since 2015. There have been zero since the crosswalks were raised.

Maili’s representative hopes that is a trend that spreads out west.

“If I be vilified for the one life that I save, I am okay with it,” Rep. Kila said.

DeCorte pointed out that going the speed limit is not exactly common practice on Farrington Highway.

“That’s not the reality of what we’re facing down on the Waianae Coast. We deal with excessive speeding. We deal with people running up and down our highways,” DeCorte said.

The humps are not a silver bullet to speeding, but they are impossible to miss.

“It’s a physical reminder that, ‘Oh, wait, this is not a racetrack. This is a residential road that we all have to partake in,'” Rep. Kila said.

Officials said the humps along Alapaki and Manununu will take about a day each to install and they will start on Wednesday, weather permitting.