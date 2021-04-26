DOT adds traffic camera to Thompson Corner to help North Shore commuters

File – All-way stop at Thompson Corner at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road, Hawaii, April 23, 2021. (Hawaii Department of Transportation photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) completed a four-way stop sign at an area referred to as Thompson Corner on Oahu’s North Shore on Friday, April 23.

The new stop is at the intersection of Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road.

HDOT officials said the all-way stop was the quickest way to address safety concerns after the Waialua Bridge was closed for emergency repairs in March.

A long-term improvement for this intersection is still in the works. A study to consider a permanent traffic signal, roundabout, or no build alternative with turn lane improvements is expected to be completed later this summer.

To help Haleiwa and Waialua residents plan their daily commutes, a traffic camera covering the Farrington Highway and Kaukonahua Road intersection has been added on the GoAkamai site. Click the camera icon on the map or choose ‘Waialua’ as the ‘camera tour name’ in the cameras tab.