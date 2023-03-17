A photo shows the areas impacted by the street closure on Saturday, March 18, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawai’i. (Photo/City and County of Honolulu)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The film industry is flourishing in Hawaiʻi. The City and County of Honolulu said that Hawaiʻi gained $488 million in spending during the 2022 film season from productions like CBS’s ‘NCIS: Hawaiʻi’, NBC’s ‘Magnum PI’, Disney+’s ‘Doogie Kamealoha’, Apple TV’s ‘Chief of War’ and movies like Hulu’s ‘Honeymoon Friends’ and Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery 2′.

The City and County of Honolulu announced that Dole Street will be closed for a NCIS film crew on Saturday, March 18.

The closure will impact Dole Street between the University of Hawaiʻi campus’ East West Center Road and the Kamakakūokalani Center for Hawaiian Studies between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This will allow the film crew to work safely and efficiently near Mānoa Stream.

“NCIS has been working closely with the University of Hawaiʻi to coordinate this activity during the Spring Break period when there are no classes and few students and faculty in the area,” said Honolulu Film Commissioner Walea Constantinau.

According to the film office, the sequence that is being shot in the area requires safety gear and camera equipment that will be stationed on the road for around five hours.

During the closure window, TheBus will continue to operate on the street but public access will be outside the area where the film crew will be working.

C+C has provided some alternate ways of accessing the area: “The public is asked to access Kānewai Community Park via the St. Louis Drive side of Dole Street. Detours around the closure will be set up through the University of Hawaiʻi’s campus including Lower Campus Road and East West Center Road.”

However, drivers are asked to avoid and take alternate routes the area if possible. Delays are to be expected during this window.