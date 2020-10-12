Diamond Head Road reopens after rock slide

Traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Diamond Head Road by the lighthouse was reopened Sunday morning after a rock slide closed the road.

The road was closed around 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.

Crews worked to clear the debris.

The road reopened about four and a half hours later.

