Daniel K. Inouye Highway still closed from Old Saddle Road junction near 42 Mile Marker to Highway 190 junction

FILE – A brush fire near the Pōhakuloa Training Area off the Daniel K. Inouye Highway on the Big Island, Hawaii, Aug. 14, 2021. (Hawaii Island Incident Management Team photo)

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Daniel K. Inouye Highway is still closed from Old Saddle Road junction near the 42 Mile Marker to the Highway 190 junction near the Pōhakuloa Training Area.

A brush fire started on Friday, and crews have been on scene throughout Sunday, Aug. 15.

Hawaii Fire Department, PTA, and DOFAW fire crews are still battling the fire.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency urges driver to use Old Saddle Road as a detour.