HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Daniel K. Inouye Highway is closed in both directions from Komohana Street to Kaumana Drive in Hilo due to a motor vehicle accident.

The road closure was announced around 5:50 p.m.

The Hawaii Police Department advises drivers to use Kaumana Drive as a detour.