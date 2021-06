HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials with the Hawaii Department of Transportation (DOT) announced the right lane of Pali Highway heading into Kaneohe and Kailua was closed on Tuesday, June 1, due to a damaged water connection.

The lane closure was reported before the Queen Ema Summer Palace around 4:31 p.m. Tuesday, according to DOT officials.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Personnel are addressing the damaged connection, DOT officials say.