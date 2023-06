HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tons of vendors have Kalakaua Avenue packed on Saturday night for the Waikiki Moonlit festival block party.

Kalakaua Avenue in Waikiki was shut down in the afternoon for food trucks and vendors to set up along the busy road. Soon after the crowds followed.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The event is from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m.