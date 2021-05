HONOLULU (KHON2) — Traffic is being contraflowed on Kamehameha Highway near the Crouching Lion area after an accident critically injured a moped driver on Tuesday, May 18.

The incident happened near Kahana Bay at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to EMS, the 26-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries from the motor vehicle crash.

She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.