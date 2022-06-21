HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hanalei Bridge on Kūhiō Highway on Kauai will be getting some maintenance repair work done on Sunday, June 26 and Monday June 27, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

Repairs are from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. both nights.

Intermittent lane closures will be done as crews replace damaged boards on the wooden plank deck.

HDOT placed electronic message boards to advise drivers.

Traffic control flaggers will help with traffic flow during the repairs.