HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is responding to Kamehameha Highway near Sunset Elementary School after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant Tuesday afternoon.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation reported that the accident is partially blocking the Kahuku-bound lane.

BWS is responding to turn off the valve. If you’re in the area, drive with caution.