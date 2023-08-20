The scene of a vehicle collision between a bus and car in Laie, Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people are in critical condition and several others have injuries following a collision involving a bus and vehicle in Laie.

As police investigate, traffic is being contra flowed from Kamehameha Highway through Malaekahana State Recreation Area.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a total of six people were injured — all of their ages and genders have not yet been identified. All patients were taken to the hospital: two in critical condition, two in serious condition and two with minor injuries.