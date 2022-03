HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) has reported a multiple vehicle collision on Lyman Road in Schofield.

The incident happened on Monday, March 14 around 5:35 a.m.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

HPD has set up a contraflow on Kunia Road to help direct traffic. There are no reports of any injuries at this time.

Motorists are asked to drive with caution and to use alternate routes.