Live Now
KHON2 World Report

Contraflow lane on Kalanianaole Highway by West Halemaumau Street to resume operations

Traffic

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Kalanianaole Highway Westbound contraflow/HOV lane that operates between West Halemaumau Street and Ainakoa Avenue will resume operations on Monday, May 18. Hours of operation for this contraflow are 5 – 8 a.m. Monday through Friday, excluding State holidays.

As a reminder, HOV rules still apply to high occupancy vehicle lanes such as the Kalanianaole Highway contraflow/HOV lane and the Zipper Lane.

Two or more people must be in the vehicle to use this lane, unless the driver qualifies for a permit for safety reasons (i.e., driver lives on the makai side of Kalanianaole Highway within the contraflow and does not have signalized access to the highway). Permit instructions and application form are available here.

HDOT continues to monitor traffic volumes during the State and County orders for COVID-19. Oahu daily volumes are currently between 29 to 51-percent less than the Average Annual Daily Traffic (AADT) for 2019.

As additional activities resume, HDOT will make adjustments to the operational changes made in consideration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Friday

82° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 66°

Saturday

81° / 68°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 81° 68°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 81° 67°

Monday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

7 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
74°

72°

8 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

9 PM
Clear
10%
71°

69°

10 PM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

11 PM
Clear
10%
68°

67°

12 AM
Clear
10%
67°

67°

1 AM
Clear
10%
67°

66°

2 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

3 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

4 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

5 AM
Clear
10%
66°

66°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
66°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
69°

73°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
73°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

79°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

82°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

82°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

81°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

78°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
78°

Trending Stories