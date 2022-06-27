HONOLULU (KHON2) — Heads up, drivers! Construction work inside the Zipperlane is happening this week. The Zipperlane will be deployed to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 28, through Thursday, June 30.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said this will not affect Zipperlane operations for vehicles with two or more occupants, buses, electric vehicles and motorcycles.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Work will involve testing of the concrete deck of the Pearl City Viaduct to prepare for a future project.

As a reminder, the Zipperlane operates between 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday through Friday.