Construction work begins on Uhelekawawa Canal Bridge

KAPAA, Hawaii (KHON2) — Construction work on Uhelekawawa Canal Bridge in Kapaa will be from Jan. 11 to July 23, weather permitting.

The work will be done weekdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bridge repairs, updates, resurfacing work and more will be done.

The erosion control work starts on Monday, Jan. 11.

Lane closures are expected to start on Jan. 26. One lane of Kuhio Highway near Waipouli Beach Resort will be closed during construction.

Questions about the construction work can go to Marvin Krael of Global Specialty Contractors, Inc. at 808-843-8881.

