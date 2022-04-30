HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction will start on the Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian overpass between Ward Avenue and Kamake’e Street on Monday, May 2.

It is projected that 2,100 pedestrians and bicyclists are expected to use the walkway. This will separate pedestrians from the roughly 40,000 vehicles that use that road per day. When it is completed the walkway would will tie into the bicycle and pedestrian improvements planned along Ala Moana Boulevard.

Construction is scheduled for Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Sundays through Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. with occasional Friday and Saturday night work. There will be no lane closure needed for the first two weeks of work. As they are scheduled, lane closures will be posted to the Hawaii Department of Transportation website roadwork page.

The Ala Moana Boulevard pedestrian walkway is expected to be finished by October 2023.

The total cost of construction of the walkway is $17.8 million with $14.3 million coming from the U.S. DOT’s competitive Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) transportation discretionary grant program and the remainder from State Highway Funds.

Ward Villages is partnering with the state and has donated the land for the project and paid for the bridge design and environmental documentation.