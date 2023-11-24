HONOLULU(KHON2) — Heads up to drivers, big changes are coming to Pensacola Street starting with the addition of raised crosswalks to be built on Monday, Nov. 27.

The added pedestrian safety measures come nine months after a President William McKinley High School teen was killed walking to school. KHON2 News spoke to residents who said it’s about time.

Construction will include four raised crosswalks along Pensacola Street between King Street and Kapiolani Boulevard.

The city and state are collaborating on the project to improve pedestrian safety.

“We’re gonna see those on Pensacola at four different intersections at Elm Street, Rycroft Street, Hoolai and Kamaile as well,” explained Renee Espiau with Honolulu Complete Streets.

Espiau said those crosswalks are heavily used.

“We have a lot of vulnerable road users, given the proximity of the high school and of course, the very dense urban neighborhood right there,” she said.

The change comes nine months after 16-year-old Sara Yara was killed walking to school in the crosswalk at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Kamakee Street around the corner.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation added speed humps and red light cameras to that intersection shortly after.

The changes on Pensacola Street are part of an ongoing effort to make the busy corridor safer.

Richard Tran, who’s lived in the area for decades, is in favor of the change.

“The people go sometimes, so fast,” Tran said. “I think so, make them slow down.”

“People drive so fast here you’d think it’s like a highway here,” said Pensacola resident Lauren Derks.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Derks added. “I honestly can’t believe they’ve taken so long to do something about it.”

According to Espiau, research shows people drive four mph slower after raised crosswalks are installed and drivers are more likely to stop for pedestrians.

“These kinds of quick kind of traffic calming installations really have huge payback for safety and for the pedestrian experience overall,” Espiau said.

In addition to raised crosswalks, Espiau said there are plans in the works to do a complete makeover on Pensacola. They also plan to redesign the bust stop as well as the driveway in front of McKinley to make it safer.

She said the long term plan includes shrinking Pensacola down from four lanes to two, adding more street parking, landscaping and even sidewalk improvements. No word when that might happen.

“The full corridor redo we really would have to wait for a bigger kind of rehabilitation repaving project and we will do it at that time,” Espiau explained.

Espiau said construction of the raised crosswalks along Pensacola is expected to be finished next Friday, weather permitting.