HONOLULU (KHON2) — Construction on Waialua Beach Road Bridge continues next week.
.
Starting Tuesday, July 5, construction work will be performed Monday through Friday, from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., except on holidays.
The work is scheduled to be done by the end of July.
The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction said Waialua Beach Road traffic is not impacted.
The city will put in rip-rap material by the center pier to address problems caused by the Kona Low Event in December 2021.
The city said this is phase two of the construction project.