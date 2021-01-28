Closure planned for portion of Koloa Rd. on Friday

File – A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A portion of Koloa Rd. is scheduled to close on Friday for road construction.

Koloa Rd. between Poipu Rd. and Ala Kalanikaumaka St. will be closed from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists will not have access from Poipu Rd. to Koloa Rd. during these hours. The detour route includes Ala Kalanikaumaka St., Lopaka Paipa Blvd. and Poipu Rd.

Traffic delays may occur while crews work on the road. The scheduled closure is subject to change depending on weather and other factors.

For more information, contact Tristan Gonzales at 808-462-8057 or Ryan Moura at 808-298-2431.