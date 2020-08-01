City to close down two lanes on Ward Avenue for emergency repairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The City and County of Honolulu is will prompt emergency lane closures on Saturday, August 1, through Sunday, August 2.
The two center lanes of Ward Avenue will be closed between Halekauwila Street and Auahi Street from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The lanes on the mauka side of Halekauwila Street will remain open.
City officials say that the emergency lane closures will be necessary due to the condition of the box drain that is running below the road. Crews with the Department of Design and Construction will install temporary shoring within the drainage structure. It will remain in place until permanent improvements are performed.
The lanes will be re-opened upon completion of the shoring work.
