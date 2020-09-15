Cement truck driver in serious condition after overturning on Moanalua Eastbound ramp

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The driver of a concrete mixer truck is in serious condition after it turned over to the side on Kahuapaani Street to the Moanalua Eastbound ramp.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.

The 51-year-old male was out of the vehicle before EMS arrived.

Paramedics treated him and took him to the hospital in serious condition.

