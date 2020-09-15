HONOLULU (KHON2) — The driver of a concrete mixer truck is in serious condition after it turned over to the side on Kahuapaani Street to the Moanalua Eastbound ramp.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
It happened around 1:15 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14.
The 51-year-old male was out of the vehicle before EMS arrived.
Paramedics treated him and took him to the hospital in serious condition.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Cement truck driver in serious condition after overturning on Moanalua Eastbound ramp
- Pop-Up Makeke for Hawaii Businesses
- Karai Crab Celebrates “International Crab Fest Day”
- What’s the Law on Renting & Buying Homes
- Dear Panci: Work from Home Tips