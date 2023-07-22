HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department reported that there was a motor vehicle crash at the Mililani shopping center on Kipapa Drive on Saturday morning, July 22.

The crash occurred at around 10:15 a.m.

What KHON2.com knows thus far is that the vehicle has been removed from the store.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the 911 call that led them to the incident.

According to EMS, there were three persons injured due to the crash.

EMS said they provided life-saving treatments to two of the three persons injured in the crash.

A 60-year-old woman and an 80-year-old male were in minor condition; one was transported to a local area hospital, while the other person refused treatment, according to EMS.

According to Foodland, the 60- and 80-year-old persons — one customer and one employee — were inside the store at the time of the crash.

EMS also indicated that a 92-year-old woman who was the driver of the vehicle was transported to a local area hospital in serious condition.

A statement was released by a representative from Foodland stores.

“This morning at approximately 10:15 am, we were informed that a car drove into our Foodland Mililani store. Police and ambulance were called to help. It appeared that no one was seriously hurt; but one employee, one customer and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries. We are grateful that no other customers in the store were hurt. Our store will remain closed while we assess the damage to our checkout area and front of the store.” — Sheryl Toda with Foodland Stores

As the story unfolds, KHON2.com will keep you posted.