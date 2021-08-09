BWS scrambles to repair water main break in Hawaii Kai, causing traffic delays and school closures

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews continue to repair a 24-inch water main break that has closed two westbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway near Kuliouou on Monday.

The water main break was first reported on Saturday, Aug. 7, near Moomuku Place and E. Halemaumau Street and continues to affect customers in the area.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Customers from Kuliouou-Kalani Iki to Koko Head are experiencing no water pressure or no water at all. BWS said mauka areas of Kamehame Ridge and Kalama Valley are currently without water. Officials are encouraging residents in these areas to conserve water by limiting shower use and holding off on using water for things such as washing laundry, running the dishwasher and watering their lawn.

Water wagons have been established along Kalanianaole Highway at the following locations:

Driveway at 6030 Kalanianaole Highway

Spigot on a fire hydrant at 5914 Kalanianaole Highway

Spigot on a fire hydrant at 6030 Kalanianaole Highway

Spigot on a fire hydrant at 6044 Kalanianaole Highway

Due to an overwhelming amount of calls and requests for roving water wagons, customers are encouraged to visit one of the spigot locations to fill up. If a roving water wagon is needed, one can be requested by calling 748-5000, ext. 1.

The following schools are closing for the day, effective immediately:

Kaiser High School

Kamiloiki Elementary School

Heeia Elementary

There is no estimate of when water service will be restored, however, repairs to the water main and roadway are expected to continue all day.

For the most up-to-date information, click here.