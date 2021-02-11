BWS road paving to affect overnight traffic in Aina Haina

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) is advising eastbound motorists in Aina Haina to plan for potential traffic delays from 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 19, through 5 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 20, due to roadwork on Kalanianaole Highway by a BWS paving contractor.
The work is scheduled to take place across from the Aina Haina McDonald’s between West Hind Drive and Nenue Street. The contractor will complete the paving of a trench in the eastbound lanes of Kalanianaole Highway.
The BWS chief engineer said, two lanes will remain open while work is ongoing.
“To help minimize the impact on the community, the work is being done when fewer cars travel the road in that area. Additionally, the contractor will always keep two lanes open as the work progresses across the highway.”Ernest Lau, BWS manager and chief engineer
BWS officials will keep the community posted by reaching out through:
- Contacting the district’s elected officials
- Posing messages on the BWS’s social media platforms — Facebook, Twitter and Nextdoor
- Posting alerts on HNL.info
- Arranging for an electronic signboard to be set up on Kalanianaole Highway