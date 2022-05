HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply responded to a water main break on 16th Avenue in Kaimuki.

The incident happened on Friday, May 20, at around 6:51 a.m near Kaimuki and Maunaloa Avenues. BWS said 21 residents are affected by the main break.

BWS crews are repairing a 6-inch pipe, and there is no restoration timeframe at this time.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.