HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply crews responded to a repair for a valve.

This prompted the closure of the right hand Ewa-bound lane of Ala Moana Boulevard at Punchbowl Street.

The right-hand left-turn lane from Punchbowl Street onto Ala Moana Boulevard is closed.

The city announced the closure just before 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22.