Courtesy of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is repairing a 36-inch damaged transmission main on Kalanianaole Highway just before Keolu Drive.

The damage was caused by a contractor, according to BWS. The incident happened on Tuesday, Sept. 6. at around 1:05 p.m.

According to BWS, the far-right lane before Keolu Drive, Waimanalo bound direction, will remain closed during repairs. No customers are affected by the main break.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to drive with caution around the area.