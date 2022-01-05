BWS repairing water main break on N Vineyard Boulevard, leaving only one lane of traffic

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are repairing an 8-inch water main break on N Vineyard Boulevard, leaving crews to close the two far left lanes heading eastbound between Liliha and Aala streets across from Times Supermarket.

Only one lane of traffic is available according to HNL info alerts. BWS said motorists should expect delays or use an alternate route.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

BWS will have an alternate water source in the area for residents without water service. It is unknown how many customers are impacted.