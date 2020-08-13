BWS repairing 8-inch main break on Dowsett Avenue in Nuuanu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Crews with the Board of Water Supply (BWS) are repairing an 8-inch main break near 80 Dowsett Avenue in Nuuanu.

This water main break is located at the lower entrance of Dowsett Avenue between the Pali Highway and Alika Road.

The break has forced the closure of the road and motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the upper entrance to Dowsett Ave.

Crews are setting up alternate water sources for the 23 customers who will not have water service during the repair. As of 2:20 p.m. crews say that only one source has been set up, which is a water wagon on 85 Dowsett Avenue.

If you have any questions or concerns, call the 24/7 water trouble line 748-5000 and press “1” at the prompt.

