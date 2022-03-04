HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are investigating a water main break at 1130 North Nimitz Highway, between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road.

According to BWS, two westbound lanes are closed near the Alakawa Street intersection. Only one lane is open at this time.

BWS said the H-1 Freeway, eastbound zipper lane is closed at the Pearl Harbor Interchange. Motorists will be directed back onto H-1 Freeway, eastbound at the Airport/Viaduct exit.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or use alternate routes.