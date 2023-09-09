HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board Water Supply is at the scene of a 16-inch water main break in Kalihi that broke Saturday morning.

BWS said the main break is on North School Street by Kamehameha IV Road.

As crews continue to make repairs, eastbound lanes of School Street are closed between Kamehameha IV Road and Hauiki Street. A contraflow is in place westbound to allow for one lane in each direction.

BWS said 22 homes will be affected and water wagons have been placed at 2219 and 2246 North School Street.