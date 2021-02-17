BWS crews responding to main break in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Board of Water Supply crews are responding to a main break in Kaneohe.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

The break is reported to be on Kaneohe Bay Drive near Bayview Haven Place. Traffic lanes are being contra-flowed, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Approximately 108 customers will be impacted during the repairs, which will be ongoing overnight. A roving water wagon is available for the affected customers.

Customers can call the BWS at 748-5000 extension 1 to request the roving water wagon and are asked to bring their own containers.