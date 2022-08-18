BWS crews respond to an 8-inch water main break on Holt Street in Makaha, on Thursday, Aug. 18. Courtesy of Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are responding to an 8-inch water main break on Holt Street in Makaha.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at around 11:50 p.m.

At around 5:31 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Honolulu Police Department said Holt street was still closed, however, only residents will have access to drive in and out of the area.

BWS said the water main break affected 15 customers in the area so far. A water wagon will be provided on-site for the affected residents.

There is no restoration timeframe at this time.