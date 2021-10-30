BWS crews repairing water main break near Kinau Street; far-left lane closed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply (BWS) crews are repairing a 6-inch water main break near 814 Kinau Street; the far-left lane will be closed during repairs.

According to HNL Info Alerts, the water main break is near 814 Kinau Street, after the exit ramp from the freeway going onto Kinau. Additionally, about eight condominiums are without water.

The incident happened Saturday, Oct. 30, and motorists passing by are urged to be cautious while driving through.

