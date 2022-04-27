HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Board of Water Supply is repairing a broken hydrant line near Dillingham Boulevard, between Alakawa Street and Kokea Street.

The broken hydrant line was initially reported on Tuesday, April 26, around 3:30 p.m.

According to BWS, two eastbound lanes are open on Wednesday, April 27. However, after the morning rush hour, there will be only one eastbound lane open until repair of the broken water line is completed.

There is no restoration timeframe at this time. Motorists are asked to avoid the area or use alternate routes.