HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is repairing an 8-inch main break pipe in Kalama Valley.

The incident was reported on Thursday, June 9, at around 10:30 a.m.

BWS said Kahului Street is closed between Pihana Street and Huialoha Street. Motorists are asked to drive with caution or use alternate routes.

According to BWS, the location of alternative water sources is being set up for affected residents and will be released soon on BWS’s website. Residents are advised to bring their own containers to fill.