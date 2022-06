HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply is repairing an 8-inch water main break pipe on Kanuku Street in Aiea.

The incident happened on Wednesday, June 1, at around 4:45 a.m.

There is no restoration timeframe at this time. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes.