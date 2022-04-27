HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Board of Water Supply crews are repairing a 12-inch main break near Kamehameha Highway on Wednesday, April 27, around 4:30 a.m.

The water main break is located between Kaonohi Street and Lipoa Place in Aiea. According to BWS, only one eastbound lane is open at the repair site. There is no restoration timeframe at this time.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

BWS said eastbound motorists are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes or expect traffic delays.