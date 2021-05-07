BWS continues repairs to leaking pipes on Dillingham Boulevard

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Board of Water Supply continues to work on repairs to a leaking service lateral on Dillingham Boulevard between Colburn Street and Kohou Street.

Two Honolulu-bound lanes have been closed since early Friday for repairs.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Drivers in the area are asked to use caution and to expect delays.

Service laterals are the pipes that connect the water main under the street to the water meters serving each customer.

Approximately one service will be affected during the repairs. A water wagon is positioned at City Square Shopping Center.